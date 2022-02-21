Kogi State Deputy Governor Chief Edward Onoja has promised that the state government would continue to encourage the people of the state with the spirit of self-help development as part of their efforts towards the transformation of their immediate society.

Onoja said the government would not relent in rewarding hard work targeted at making life better for the residents.

He spoke at the weekend in Inele-Ugoh in Olamaboro local government area when he inspected projects executed by a non-governmental organisation, Enemona Just Foundation in the community.

The deputy governor said the young man in charge of the foundation, Gabriel David, had impressed the world by his empowerment and employment programmes, which had touched many lives within his community and Kogi East.

Onoja said of particular interest was his empowerment programme that was tailored to alleviate the sufferings of widows, orphans and other groups of the downtrodden in Kogi East.

He said the church building which the foundation had embarked upon underscored the religious harmony that the state is at present enjoying via the governor’s balanced religious harmony posture.

He, therefore, called on the youths in Kogi East to align themselves with people that have vision to serve humanity rather than involving themselves in social vices.

In his remarks, David said the foundation has a shared vision for the vulnerable in the society and with a passion for the less privileged, community development and nation-building.

“Our aim is to improve the quality of the lives of less privileged women, youth and children in our communities,” he said.