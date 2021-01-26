Last week Thursday would remain a sad day for kidnappers in Kogi State as they tasted the will-power of the Governor Yahaya Bello administration to rid the state of criminals and sustain the reputation of the state as an anti-crime society that is safe and peaceful.

Through the new security architecture in the state which accommodates local hunters with better understanding of their terrains, the Irepeni forest in the central part of the state, notoriously known for harbouring dreaded kidnappers and other criminals was stormed after credible intelligence and reports showed some commuters were kidnapped.

A camp of the kidnappers was discovered which led to hours of gun battle between the local hunters and the kidnappers. The kidnappers later surrendered to the superior firepower of the hunters.

The kidnappers escaped with various degrees of injuries resulting from the gun battle, which made it possible for the hunters to rescue the victims, unscathed.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State government has taken responsibility for transporting the rescued victims to their various destinations, many of whom were heading to the North East. Transportation and compensations were provided and they have been reunited with their families.