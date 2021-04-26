BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The Kogi State government said it has spent N2.9billion in offsetting the payment of pensions and gratuity of pensioners in 2021.

The payment, which was expended in the first quarter of the year was in line with the New Direction government of Governor Yahaya Bello not to leave any section of the state neglected.

This was made known by the state’s Commissioner of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Mukadam Asiwaju Asiru Idris, while presenting the 2021 1st Quarter Pensioners and Gratuity payment infortmation of the state.

According to him, “Kogi state New Direction Government as led by His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello had shown and emphasised convincingly that no section of the state will be neglected, especially those who have served the state meritoriously through the instrumentality of the civil service.

“To further validate the intention of Governor Yahaya Bello and his purposeful administration, Public service and Pension Reforms forms the crux of the 9 thematic areas through which progressive change would be engendered in the state. The inclusion of reforms in the pension and public service is a deliberate approach to bring back sanity and dignity to the service, both active and retired, as they have all immensely contributed to the development of the state.

“For the month of January, 10, 260 retirees received the total amount of N868,361,865.99. For the month of February and March 10,307 and 10,356 retirees received a commensurate amount of N876,739,452.13 and 883,182,523.36 respectively. The total amount received by the retirees for the first quarter of the foregoing year is N2, 628,283,841.48.”

The statement also said in spite of the scarce financial resources accrued to the state, N100million in each month of January, February and March was spent as gradual repayment of gratuity, which amounted to N300million for the quarter.

“The amount paid for Pension, which is N2,628,283,841.48 and Gratuity N300,000,000 in the first quarter, amounts to a total of N2, 928,283,841.48.”

Asiru said the state has and will continue to show transparency and accountability in the utilisation of state resources, as government has great respect for the people in its decision making.

“The New Direction government has reinforced her quest to continually provide a people-oriented services and an exemplary democratic system that works for all,” Idris added.