Kogi Police Confirm Escape Of Two Convicted Inmates From Okene Correctional Centre

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the escape of two convicted inmates from the Okene Correctional Centre, saying efforts are underway to rearrest the fleeing prisoners.

The inmates reportedly escaped from the facility on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at about 10:30am.

The escapees were identified as Samson David, convicted of theft, and Salvation Moro, who was serving a jail term for armed robbery.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kogi State Command, ASP Saliu Oyiza Afusat, confirmed the incident in an official statement, saying the command had received a report from the correctional centre.

She said the police were collaborating with the Nigerian Correctional Service and other relevant security agencies to ensure the prompt rearrest of the escapees.

“The Command has received a report from the Correctional Centre and is collaborating with the Nigerian Correctional Service and other relevant security agencies to ensure the prompt rearrest of the escapees.

“Efforts to trace and apprehend the fleeing inmates are ongoing,” the police spokesperson stated.

According to a police situation report from the Okene Divisional Police Headquarters, the escape was reported at about 10:30am on Sunday through a telephone call from the Officer-in-Charge of the correctional centre.

The report indicated that the two convicted inmates escaped through the rear perimeter fence of the facility.

It was further stated that photographs of the fleeing inmates were attached to the report to aid their identification and facilitate efforts by security agencies to apprehend them.

The police situation report, which was reportedly addressed to the relevant police authorities, stated:

“Be informed you that today Sunday 08/11/2026 at about 1030hrs, information was received through a telephone call from the Officer in Charge Okene Correctional Centre, reporting the escape of two convicted inmates.”

Afusat also cautioned against the circulation of unverified information concerning the incident, stressing that the statement issued by her was the only official communication she had made to the press on the matter.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this is the first and only official statement I have made to the press regarding this incident. Any information or publication attributed to me beyond this statement should be disregarded unless officially confirmed by the Command,” she said.

The escape has raised fresh concerns over security breaches in correctional facilities in Kogi State.

In a similar incident in 2025, 12 inmates escaped from the Koton Karfe Correctional Centre in the state, although some of the fleeing inmates were subsequently rearrested.