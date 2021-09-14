The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) said security agencies have recaptured 114 inmates that escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kabba in Kogi State following an attack on the facility by unidentified gunmen on Sunday night.

A statement by the public relations officer of the service, Francis Enobore, said the escapees were recaptured following the swift intervention by the Controller General of the service, Haliru Nababa, who personally led a team to the Custodial Centre for on-the-spot assessment.

Enobore said Nababa had also directed immediate Search Party Response Team to go after the escapees, even as security has been beefed up through the deployment of additional Armed Squad personnel to fortify the facility.

The CG, according to the statement, also commended the collaboration and support extended to the service by sister security agencies including the vigilante groups, which has assisted in recapturing the fleeing inmates.

He advise other fleeing inmates to turn in themselves within the next 24 hours or risk prosecution if arrested.

The statement noted that it would be of no use for the escapees to keep hiding since their photographs and biometrics have been captured and are intact.

While assuring the general public of their safety, the CG stated that no effort would be spared in smoking out fugitives from hiding.

Recall that over 240 inmates escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kabba, following an attack by unknown gunmen.

Two soldiers and a police officer were also killed when the hoodlums attacked the facility at about 11:03pm on Sunday night, shooting sporadically in the air and forcing their way into the facility.