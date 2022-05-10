An apolitical group of citizens and residents within and outside Okene/Ogori Magongo federal constituency of Kogi State, the League of Young Professionals, has raised funds to pay for the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest forms for Dr. Abdullahi Sanni Ozomata to contest for the constituency seat in the House of Representatives come 2023.

Ozomata, who is an aspirant for the Okene/Ogori Magongo federal constituency race in the 2023 general elections, is the Kogi State Project Coordinator, Agro-Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project (APPEALS), a World Bank assisted project.

The group’s spokesperson, Mr. Hassan Saliu Damisa, said: “after a careful analysis, it resolved that to improve the fortunes of the people of Okene/Ogori Magongo Federal Constituency, Ozomata’s sterling qualities stand him out as the best choice for quality representation.

He said Ozomata is a hard-working, intelligent, and vocal comrade with an impeccable track record to represent them in the Green Chambers, given also that he is a trusted friend and one of the dependable disciples of His Excellency Alh Yahaya Adoza Bello, the executive Gov of Kogi State.“

The Young Professionals also called on the good people of the Constituency to come out en-mass to support their worthy son as he contests for a seat in the Green Chambers. A vote for Dr. Sanni Abdullahi Ozomata is a vote for quality representation.

“You all would have noticed that Dr. Sanni Abdullahi Ozomata is not present here and is not involved in the purchase of this form. As a matter of fact, he is, at this moment, in Saudi Arabia performing the lesser Hajj. So we shall submit this form to Alh. Abdulrahman Obini, the CWC chairman of the Ozomata 2023 campaign organisation, in order to present same to him upon his return.

“We hope that he accepts this gesture as an entrustment from the good people of Okene/Ogori-Magongo constituency.

“We also take this moment to appreciate the executive governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Alh Yahaya Adoza Bello on his developmental and transformative strides in Kogi State. A youth leader par excellence, the captain of the new Nigeria ship come 2023.

“”The League of Young Professionals is in support of the Presidential ambition of his Excellency as the 2023 general elections draw closer.

“We, The League of Young Professionals is a body set up to help, support, and change the lives of young people by providing personal and professional development opportunities. It aims to bring to the forefront a more progressive, accomplished, and enlightened younger generation who will contribute positively to the wider society,” he said.