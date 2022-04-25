As the May 12 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election for the House of Representatives draws near, party stakeholders in Okene/Ogori Magongo federal constituency of Kogi State have reiterated the need for delegates to field a candidate of Okene extraction.

They hinged their clamour on the long years of neglect and backwardness of the constituency just as they noted that it is time to right the wrongs that have been meted to Okene/Ogori Magongo area.

They specifically called for support for the aspiration of Captain Timi Iyela whom they say has the capacity to transform the constituency for the better.

A party chieftain, Issa Lucky, who spoke for stakeholders, said “Okene/Ogori Magongo Federal Constituency has long enough suffered backwardness. Come 2023, if the constituency doesn’t get it right, it may become the most backward federal constituency in Nigeria.

“Okene people are known to be noble people that hate cheating. Hence, there is therefore a growing consensus across the nooks and crannies of the constituency especially in Okene, that somebody from Ogori Magongo Local Government represents the Okene/Ogori Magongo Federal Constituency in 2023.

“Captain Iyela is an embodiment of capacity and he is a consensus image fully endorsed right now even across party lines in the constituency, to represent our constituency at the House of Representatives, come 2023.

“When the PDP delegates vote for Captain Timi Iyela on May 12, they will be endorsing new and better things to come to the constituency”.