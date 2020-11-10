A measure of relief is on the way of motorists plying Ganaja road in Lokoja as the Kogi State government has deployed equipment to site to open up the road that had impaired inter and intra-city movement of vehicles.

The road, which serves as a major link between the North and the Eastern parts of the country has been overtaken by flood in the last two months trapping several trucks along the road.

LEADERSHIP had last week highlighted the pains being suffered by both motorists and those living along the routes leading to Ganaja village, Ajaokuta and Eastern part of the state and the country. As the deluge lasted movement within the state capital Lokoja was seriously impaired but now heavy duty equipment have been moved to site to commence work on the failed sections of the road. Even the alternative route through 500 Housing Estate Units is being given face-lift and graded for easy accessibility during the rehabilitation works.

Kogi State commissioner for Works and Housing, Abubakar Ohere in an interview with journalists shortly after moving equipment to site before the commencement of work paid tribute to residents of the community for their self efforts to fix portions of the road.