Wife of Hon. Matthew Kolawole (Speaker of the Kogi House of Assembly), Mrs Esther Zainab Kolawole, is dead.

Her death was announced yesterday in a statement signed by the chief press secretary to the speaker, Mr Femi Olugbemi,.

He said the deceased died in the early hours of yesterday in a Lagos State hospital.

Olugbemi said Mrs Kolawole was 50 years and died during a brief illness.

He said the burial arrangements will be announced later.

She is survived by her husband, children, siblings and an aged mother.