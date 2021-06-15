Stakeholders in Kabba/Bunu local government area under the aegis of Kabba/Bunu Stakeholders and leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) have called on the governor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello to go ahead with his decision to become the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

The stakeholders at an endorsement rally in Kabba promised to buy the nomination form for the governor and lauded him for his unassailable performance in security, youth and women inclusiveness in governance, ethnic balancing and healthcare development.

In his remarks, the convener of the rally and the chairman of Kabba Bunu LGA, Mr Moses Olorunleke, described the governor as a leader par excellence, competent, energetic, detribalised, progressive and courageous.

He said such qualities possessed by the governor, would assist in taking the country away from the current security and economic problems if elected as Nigeria’s president come 2023.

Also speaking, the commissioner for education, science and technology, Hon Wemi Jones, described Governor Bello as a detribalised Nigerian who has repositioned Kogi State to a greater height.

Jones said Bello would make Nigeria a great nation if he becomes the president, saying ”if there’s any performing Governor in Nigeria today, it is Yahaya Bello.”

On his part, the special adviser to the governor on civil service and labour matters, Hon Bode Adeyemi, said the governor had shown the needed qualities to lead the country come 2023.

The chairman of APC Kabba/Bunu, Mr Olorunmosunle Elisha, enjoined the people of the council and other Nigerians to support Bello, saying the country needed a leader with charisma to unite the nation across ethnic and religious cleavages.

Other stakeholders at the endorsement rally were: federal board member, Mr Jethro Funsho; former LGA chairman, Mr Emmanuel Olorunfemi and senior special assistant to the governor on youth and women, Mr Segun Olobatoke.