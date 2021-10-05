As a prelude to the national conference on the revival of Ajaokuta Steel Company in November, stakeholders in Kogi State have planned a state level stakeholders’ roundtable.

The meeting scheduled for Saturday October 23rd is part of advocacy for the revival of Ajaokuta Steel Company.

In a statement he issued yesterday, the chairman, local organising committee and head of the state level committee, Dr Idris Jimoh, said proceeds from the roundtable is expected to form part of the resolutions to be submitted to the federal government by the national CSO coalition after the national conference in November.

He said the event is being put together as a means to recognise the important role the local and host community plays before, and current efforts in the build up to the national conference.

“Already several personalities from the state, including Yahaya Bello, executive governor of Kogi State, traditional rulers, captains of industries and entrepreneurs among others are expected to be at the pre-conference stakeholders meeting,” Jimoh said.

The 10-member state level committee, chaired by Dr Jimoh has Nasir Akonyi as secretary and eight other members drawn from the three geopolitical zones of the state.