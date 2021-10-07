The Kogi State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), has denied claims of an unknown teacher commiting suicide.

Recall that a nameless teacher, with no identifiable notes, was said to have jumped into a well to end her life due to financial woes and failure of payment of salaries by the Kogi state government.

The Kogi Teachers’ Union however, denied the claims, saying, “we have not received the news of any of our member commiting suicide due to non payment of allowances”.

The union also advised the public to disregard the news, noting that salaries in Kogi have been consistent for years following the computerization and automation of the civil service by the Governor Yahaya Bello administration.

In his statement, the interim chairman of the teachers’ union asked, what is the said teacher’s name? Local government area? Institution?

The teachers union has vowed to take the perpetrators of the fake news to law for dragging the name of the union and state government in the mud.

However, governor Bello’s supporters have vowed that the fake news being sponsored against him will not deter them from being focused.