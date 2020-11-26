Atlantic Centre Okene in Kogi State, has announced that all is set to usher in tourists into 2021 in grand style notwithstanding the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the tourism sector.

In a press statement by the management singed by its principal partner, Mr Mohammed Bougei Attah, said the tourists’ attraction is set to welcome tourists in the state with fun and pageantry.

The centre plans to create a stage of aesthetic and entertaining experience to visitors in Okene and Kogi State with unforgettable memories.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the year 2020 come to an end with mixed feelings, the management of Trans Atlantic Centre will bring families, friends and well wishers to review the events of the past. Tagged “Annual Family Funfair and Friends Connect Day” 2021 is set to usher in another sets of merriment, relaxation and opportunity to evaluate the previous year.

“The 3rd in its series, the next event which is slated for January 02 will take place at the newest and serene garden, Trans Atlantic Centre in Okene,” statement noted.

Hosted annually at an attractive and natural environment, the management said it is an opportunity to unwind in an environment loaded with music, dance, children’s playground, Gazebo and animal colony.

It said that families and friends will be treated to live performance and avail everyone to be part of the merriments.

Advertisements

The event it noted will feature prominent persons from across Kogi State and environs and has become a spot for fun Seekers, likeminded people and youths.

“Already, over 15 Artistes from across the country are billed to perform at the event. Some of the artistes include BATIS and Dondo Kay from Lagos, Swanky, MK Maleeq and Ambitious from Abuja. Others include Hajjo Okinimo. Queen Enzy and Anase among others. A poet of international repute, Emanuel Ajanah, the crooning poet will be on ground for a special presentation including acrobats and comedy,” the statement added.