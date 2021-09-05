The Management of Kogi State University (KSU), Anyigba, at the weekend said the institution had attained 100 percent accreditation of its programmes with 24 new ones by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Prof. Marietu Tenuche, vice chancellor of the university, disclosed this during her maiden press briefing at the university’s Senate Building on Friday in Anyigba.

Tenuche said the programmes were accredited barely one year after she assumed office as the fifth vice chancellor of the university, established in 1999.

The accredited programmes according to her, are 19 undergraduate and five post-graduate programmes in addition to the existing 29.

The vice chancellor said the feat was a departure from a scenario in 2005 when 21 courses of the institution were denied institutional accreditation by the NUC.

She said the greatest problem the university had ever faced since establishment was the accreditation debacle in 2005.

“The university presented all the 30 programmes it was running then to the NUC for accreditation and only nine of such programmes were granted accreditation, all on interim basis.

“The remaining 21 were denied accreditation. The institution was to later make history as it had 29 programmes accredited by the NUC within 29 months.

She said in 2008, the commission carried out an institutional accreditation exercise that affected not only the programmes in the qualified institutions but also all the facilities in place for teaching research and learning.

“At the end of the, exercise Kogi State University emerged as the leading state university in Nigeria. Since then all the vice chancellors of the university, including my humble self, have not taken this laudable recognition for granted.” (NAN)