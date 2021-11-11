Nigeria e-commerce company, Konga has partnered with Access Bank Plc to offer free delivery of essential and quality food items to needy Nigerians across the country, during the 30 days of Konga Yakata sales.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, the company disclosed that interested and public-spirited Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora can purchase these food items via Konga and donate to friends, families, the less privileged and communities of their choice across Nigeria.

To this end, Access Bank Plc is subsidising the cost of free delivery of these food items to the last mile beneficiaries across the country.

The quality food items will go live for purchase in dedicated gift bundles on Thursday, November 11, 2021 which coincides with the commencement of the Konga Yakata sale, even as Konga will oversee the logistics and deliveries of the food items to the nominated beneficiaries of the donors.

“Donations end on Sunday, December 12, with Konga committing to ensure delivery to all beneficiaries on or before Saturday, December 20, 2021. Equally important, Access Bank is offering an extra 10 per cent discount to shoppers on Konga who pay for purchases with their Access debit card. This offer cuts across customers purchasing gift bundles of food items for donation to the needy under the Konga Kares programme, as well as shoppers on Konga Yakata,” Konga added.