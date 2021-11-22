Konga has lined up globally renowned computing and smartphone brands at affordable prices, as it flagged off ‘Battle of Tech Brands’ sales campaign.

Among the leading tech brands that are already gearing up to compete for shoppers’ attention on this week-long campaign which will run from Monday, November 22 till Friday, November 26, 2021, on Konga Yakata are; HP, Lenovo, Samsung, Apple Dell, Zinox, Vivo, Asus, iTEC, among others.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, Konga revealed that, the ‘Battle of Brands’ will offer savvy and bargain-hungry shoppers a once in a life time opportunity to grab exciting deals on genuine computing products, including laptops, desktop computers, tablets, servers, printers/consumables and accessories, as well as a wide range of mobile phones and tablets, affordable alternative power products/solutions and much more.

It said: ‘‘we have partnered these world-renowned tech brands to offer our customers the very best deals and prices that cannot be accessed anywhere else in the market for genuine products in this campaign.”

It disclosed that, the online fintech company, in partnership with leading financial institutions, Access Bank and Verve Nigeria, is offering an additional 10 per cent discount across board to shoppers who make payments with their Access Bank or Verve cards, during the Konga Yakata campaign which kicked off on Thursday, November 11 and runs till Sunday, December 12, 2021.