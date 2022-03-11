The Embassy of South Korea in collaboration with the Female Artists Association of Nigeria (FEAN) and Nike Art Gallery marked the International Women’s Day with an art exhibition of works by Nigerian female artists.

Held within the grounds of the Korean Embassy in Nigeria, the exhibition, The Beauty of Nigeria, marked the first time the embassy is opening its space (garden and function rooms) to the Nigerian public as a signal of a return to normalcy since the onset of the pandemic, an exposition of the beauty of the union of Nigerian Arts and Korean aesthetics, and a means of celebrating Nigerian female artists.

Speaking to journalists at the event, Ambassador Kim Young-chae who had the governor of Bayelsa State as his special guest of honour, described the exhibition as the blueprint of a sustainable and collaborative effort which saw all sides contribute to the realization of the project without express financial implication.

“We had three agencies the Nike Art Gallery, FEAN and the embassy collaborate on this partnership without involving any finance. The embassy contributed its venue, FEAN and Nike Gallery contributed their paintings. It is a purely cultural collaboration, and that’s why I truly appreciate it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing plans for increased cultural collaboration via cultural products export from Nigeria to Korea and vice versa, Ambassador Kim said preparation for such international exhibitions require time, cost and additional partnerships, which requires shared responsibility.

“To export Nigerian products to Korea is a good idea, but it demands a lot of preparation. Not only from our side but from Nigeria’s as well. To bring an artwork to Korea takes several years to prepare. We have to have insurance for the paintings or product. We have to deal with shipping costs. We have to find partners in Korea. We need to find exhibition spaces. We need to prepare brochures. It takes several years. We need to prepare. We are helping but Nigerians needs to do their share of the job too.”

He, however, noted that Korea has fostered people-to-people relations between Korea and Nigeria through several invitational programmes such as Korean Government Scholarship (KGSP), government official invitation programmes, funded by Korean taxpayers.

Commending the embassy for its support, founder Nike Art Gallery, Chief Nike Okundaye stressed the need for transfer of information as a means of cultural retention. “Whatever your parents do is the first education you receive. You see the some of the boys in Kano involved in the art of tie and dye, because that is the workmanship of their family. Any one of you with children should pass your knowledge to them. Do not let it die with you. That is why we started the generation to generation art advocacy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting Okundaye’s role in empowering younger generation artists, FEAN Secretary Ngozi Akande noted that despite her lack of formal education, she has achieved much. “She is a lecturer and a doctorate degree holder. Through mummy Nike, His Excellency gave us this opportunity to showcase our works this day. She has been able to use her talent to raise the younger generation,” said Akande.

The Beauty in Nigeria exhibition featured over 30 works by eighteen female artists that cuts across both younger and older generation.