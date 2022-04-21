In a bid to change the narrative of dependence on white-collar jobs in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA) in partnership with Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has moved to remove jobless and unemployed youths from the streets of the territory through jobs creation.

This was disclosed during the visit of the new Country Director of KOICA, Mr Son Sungil to Abuja Enterprise Agency, to acquaint himself with the agency and understand its activities better, and identify areas of support.

The acting chief executive officer of the Abuja Enterprise Agency, Mallam Shehu Abdulkadir, while receiving the newly appointed Country Director and his team from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Nigeria, Mr. Son Sungil, gave an overview of the agency and the achievements over the years, emphasizing on the need for the agency to strategically partner with KOICA.

Abdulkadir commended KOICA for its immense contributions to the growth and sustainability of the Nigerian economy and government, particularly through their various capacity building programmes which AEA has directly benefited.

In his response, the KOICA country director, Mr Son Sungil, stated that he is impressed with the good work of the agency and the numerous impacts it make on the residents of the FCT.

He further informed that KOICA focuses on entrepreneurial development and has identified key areas of partnership which include, expansion of the agency’s projects and activities, engagement of the agency on E-governance and smart school programmes, capacity building, and facilitating the involvement of international development partners of like minds on development partnership with the agency.