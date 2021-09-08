The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) which is a government agency of the Republic of Korea responsible for grant aid and technical cooperation, has dispatched its first batch of Korean experts for further support to Kogi state as it seeks to equip more youths for skilful jobs through better technical and vocational training and donated a 500KVA transformer.

The KOICA country director (CD), Woochan Chang made this known when he led the Korean delegation to meet with the State government reaffirmed Korea’s support to the State through the Institute.

He informed that the $730,000 project titled “Follow-up Support of the Establishment of a Nigeria-Korea Friendship Institute of Vocational and Advanced Technology”, taps into the best practices and achievements of TVET in Korea, adding that the follow-up project will improve and update the management and teaching facilities at Institute which is a TVET Centre of Excellence in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Chang called for the maximum utilization of the Institute to achieve the overarching objective of self-reliance, and sustainable employment for the Nigerian youths while applauding the state governor for recognising the importance of vocational training as essential for technological development of the State, and actively providing an enabling environment for the Institute to thrive.

He said that the project is aligned to the national development agenda as well as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4 of the 2030 Agenda for the Sustainable Development.

The SSG of the state Dr. Folashade Arike Ayoade welcomed the delegation on behalf of the state governor and expressed his gratitude to the Republic of Korea for over ten (10) years of excellent cooperation which the two countries are enjoying through KOICA.

Ayoade said that KOICA’s intervention is in line with the policy direction of State which seeks to develop youth’s talents and ensure they are prepared for the challenging labour market by equipping them with the right skills and training, saying that the State is deeply grateful for KOICA’s unflinching support, and assured of the State’s commitment to provide an enabling environment for the Institute to thrive.

The delegation proceeded to the Institute for the Handover ceremony of a 500KVA transformer and a facility tour.

