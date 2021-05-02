BY HENRY TYOHEMBA |

The managing director of Nigeria’s famous print company, KAS Prints, Mr Ademola Kasumu has said the launch of its new programme, KP2 Print, is aimed at addressing the high rate of youth unemployment in Nigeria.

Kasumu who spoke in Abuja yesterday during the launch of the digital printer’s network (KP2)/induction and dinner night, said the programme will provide a lot of benefits to unemployed youths, especially those who will be inducted.

The KAS Partnership Program (KP2) is a digital print partnership that provides opportunities for printers and graphic designers to have an undiluted access to global printing standards, designed to improve production and quality speed at an unprecedented 40% discounted rate using a 2400dpi print resolution.

Speaking on the theme, “Building Our Future Together In The Printing Industry,” Kasumu said the programme is also targeting over 2000 members around the country before the end of the year.

He said, “This is going to be in line with the desire of the government in creating jobs for the young ones. There are many people that want to be printers, who can design well but when it comes to production they don’t have the capacity.”

Speaking on the benefits of being a member, he said upon registration, members are entitled to a branded starter pack and will enjoy discounted/priority service over non-members.

“Accredited members would be given free advert on our social media platforms and referrals would be given to clients while members would enjoy regular news updates and innovations in the print industry.”

He further stated that it is also running a KP2 loyalty programme whereby all members are given a particular percentage of total monthly print as free print in the succeeding month, while the KP2 future print wallet, an initiative to make digital printing cheaper, will allow people to pay upfront for their digital print service at a highly discounted rate.