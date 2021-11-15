Kaduna State Development and Property Company (KSDPC) has promised to help in bridging the 850,000 housing deficit in Kaduna state, out of the 18 million national average.

The Managing Director of the company, Hajiya Hadiza Yahaya Hamza who made the promise in a statement, said that KSDPC is building single residences and estates across Kaduna state.

‘’We are developing affordable mass housing units for low and middle income earners at Sobawa in Rigachikun, Igabi local government area and building residential estates in high brow and low density areas within Kaduna metropolis,’’ she added.

The MD also disclosed that ‘’KSDPC is carrying out an urban renewal scheme at Malali Estate Phase II, which fits into the Urban Renewal Programme of Kaduna State Government.’’

‘’We invited local investors to partner with us to re-develop the dilapidated Malali Phase II housing layout into a better planned residential estate, which will have a shopping complex, recreational area, nursery and primary schools, as well as a Primary Health Centre, including places of worship,’’ she added.

According to Hajiya Hadiza, the project has been divided into ten lots and each lot will be handled by an investor.

‘’Already, four investors have moved to site and the entire project will be delivered within the tenure of this administration. Investors will partner with KSDPC to identify off-takers for their lots on completion of construction,’’ she promised.

The Managing Director also disclosed that Malali area of the metropolis will soon get a befitting market place where buying and selling will be done in more a conducive environment.

According to her, right now Malali lacks a standard market but ‘’KSDPC is set to deliver this all important facility for the area by the second quarter of 2022, under a Public Private Partnership with Hammawa Center Point.’’