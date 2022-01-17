The Managing Director of Kaduna State Development and Property Company (KSDPC), Hajiya Hadiza Yahaya Hamza has disclosed that Phase I of the Malali Neighbourhood Market project is almost completed and sales of shops are ongoing .

Hajiya Hadiza who said that the market is a Public Private Partnership between KSDPC and Hammawa Centre Point, further said that Phase 1 comprises slightly over 300 shops and there is an opportunity to pay in instalments of 12 – 18 months after an initial deposit of 30%.

According to her, most of KSDPC’s PPP projects will be completed between the 3rd and 4th quarter of 2022.

Speaking further, the Managing Director also said that nine of the 10 investors for the Malali Low Cost Housing project have been on-boarded with Agreements executed and 50% of them are on site and construction has begun.

‘’The project is one of KSDPC’s biggest investments and it fits into the Urban Renewal Programme of Kaduna State Government. We invited investors to partner with us to build a residential estate which will have a market, recreational area, nursery and primary schools, as well as a Primary Health Centre.’’ she said.

The Managing Director also said that 5 of 6 units of four bedroom terraces called The Axis Apartments at Barnawa are almost completed and that ‘’this is a good time for prospective buyers to purchase outrightly or make a deposit of 30% to spread payments of 18 to 24months.’’

‘’The housing project of 17 units of three and four bedroom terraces called The Maisonette at Kabala Costain is almost at roofing level, interested buyers can purchase at this carcass stage. We are in advanced talks with an investor for our Shopping Mall project at Narayi High Cost and two potential investors have indicated interest in the Sobawa low cost housing for identified off-takers,’’ she added.

Hajiya Hadiza called on buyers to off take the completed houses because the payment plan is very flexible and the prices are reasonable, given the quality of the structures.

