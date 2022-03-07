KTN Global Alliance Africa, has inaugurated its first Local Innovation Network Advisory Groupin Nigeria, in Ekiti state, in its drive to transform the state into an innovation and technology hub in the country. KTN Global Alliance Africa’s regional lead, Sophie West, in a statement, said the inauguration took place through a virtual event recently, followed the commencement of the KTN Global Alliance Africa activities in Ekiti state in July 2021.

According to West, the Advisory Group will work with different stakeholders in Ekiti state, with the aim deliver against the Ekiti Innovation Action Plan (IAP), which was co-created with stakeholders in Ekiti, which contains clear short, medium, and long-term objectives.

The statement stated that the six-year project is funded by UK Aid through Innovate UK (GCRF) and Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

According to West, the main aim of the advisory group is to strengthen the capacity and resilience of Ekiti innovation ecosystems through increased collaboration and partnership. Since arriving in the state, KTN stated that several workshops had been held with the stakeholders in Ekiti to understand regional challenges,capabilities, and potential for innovation, to action-orientated local innovation networks.

West explained that the Advisory Group will influence and support not only the work of the KTN but also other local and national stakeholders to overcome the barriers to innovation identified by the Regional Innovation Audit.

She stressed that the Advisory Group’s tenure will run until 2025, noting that membership of the group is voluntary.

But she pointed out that the Group also comprised selected members invited to bring a range of perspectives from government, academia, investors, businesses, innovation support organisations, networks, charities and grassroots organisations.

Speaking at the event, members of the Advisory Group, covering various thematic areas, pledged their commitment to make sure that in the period the group will be operating in the state, its impact is felt all over.

In his comments, Emerging Communities Africa founder, Joel Ogunsola, expressed his delight at the opportunity, promising that the group

would transform Ekiti state from an agrarian to an innovation-driven society.

Ogunsola stated that for him, the key emphasis will be on the localisation of the various innovation vehicles and approaches to ensure best outcomes and sustainability of the innovation dividend the state is poised to attract.

“Therefore, as an advisor within the Ekiti State Local

Innovation Advisory Group, I am committed to providing guidance around the local variables as they affect the innovation action plans and best approach to ensure success.

“Furthermore, I will be bringing my passion and experience, driving initiatives that work on expanding access to opportunities through technology and innovation in underserved and communities,” he said.

Also speaking, Team Lead, The Health City, Odunola Olabintan, stressed that his role would include providing advice and support for executing the innovation action plan.