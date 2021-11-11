The Federal Capital Administration (FCTA) has demolished over 100 illegal shops, built around the Kubwa market axis of Bwari area council following the recent fire outbreak that claimed six lives in the area.

The demolition exercise, carried out by the FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, was said to have been initiated to correct contraventions that have constituted environmental nuisances.

The chairman of the Committee, Ikharo Attah said the FCT Ministers, both Malam Muhammad Bello and Dr. Ramatu Aliyu were not happy with the continued contraventions in the area and have directed that the cleanup exercise be carried out, to prevent further life and safety threatening incidents. He noted that the FCT Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji has reiterated commitment to providing security backup for every operation targeted at tackling illegality, criminal activities within the nation’s capital.

Attah who expressed dismay that residents and traders have continued to violate developmental blueprint, leading to deaths of innocent people, also said the illegal shops were built directly under electricity high tension installations, while many were used to block access roads, making it difficult for rescue operations, in an event of fire emergency.

“Occupiers of these illegal shops had been put on notice for a very long time now, as many of their kiosks and illegal extension structures were removed.

” We have always been on this road axis for the past three years, trying to clean it up and we have always had intense problems. We have cleared the road to the market which was blocked for about six years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But in the aftermath of the fire incident wherein about seven persons lost their lives, we had no option than to do what we believe is the right thing . We have given notices for people to quit the illegal shops.

“Even the very shop where the explosion happened, we had removed that tank. We will remove all the illegal shops because the community has been blocked,” he said.