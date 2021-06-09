The Rotary Club of Kubwa, Federal Capital Territory Abuja, over the weekend held its 2020/21 retreat to wrap up the year’s activities.

The event which held on Sunday, June 6, 2021, was aimed at providing opportunity for club members to appraise the current years’ activities while also allowing the incoming president to present budget, goals and plans for the next Rotary year.

Speaking during the retreat, President of the Club, Lovina Okorn-Ntui (PHF), said Rotary Retreat affords club members the atmosphere to bond, unwind and celebrate themselves after each year and to prepare for the next Rotary year.

Presenting her stewardship report, she said: “I want to thank the board members for the support. It is not my stewardship but our stewardship, I was able to succeed this year because we all worked together as a family.

“We’ve done fairly well under this trailblazing year. We took over 21 members, and today we are 46. We executed 32 projects cutting across all the area of focus, increased club membership by 104%, and also increased Rotary International Foundation Giving By 200%. Also we took over 5 Paul Harris Fellows, and today we have 8 Paul Harris and 2 Paul Harris plus 1.”

The incoming-president of the Club, Rotn Henry Iwu in his address said Rotary Club is one big family. While thanking members of the club for their inputs and support in running the club he said, Rotary is continuum and not a competition.

Outlining his plans, he said Club meetings will be more vibrant in the next Rotary year. He said there will club exchange visits to maybe Asaba or Calabar.

For membership drive, he said; “We are launching a promo for members. By bringing 5 quality members to join and pay dues, you get a cash reward of 10k or award of its equivalent. We will also be engaging old and new members”

For the Foundation come next Rotary year, he said; “We are giving ourselves a minimum target of 5 Paul Harris Fellow and a Major Donor come next, and I promise to lead by example by becoming a PHF.

For Projects, he said; “Part of our project will be to end open defecation in Kungabukun community. We are going to build 6 blocks each for female and female toilets and also sink a borehole for them.”

Iwu appealed to all members to be punctual to club meetings.

Also Speaking, special guest at the retreat and 2021-2022 District 9125 Governor-elect Nigeria, Rotn Ayoola Oyedokun expressed pleasure for the invitation always be invited by one of the over 148 clubs in district 9125. “We all know that the Rotary year is already rounding up, June is the fellowship month and clubs are expected to carry out fellowship amongst themselves and committee.

“This is an opportunity for Rotary Club of Abuja Kubwa to celebrate among themselves and that is why invitation was extended to the District Governor and District Governor-elect to be part of their celebration and part of their success.

Oyedokun who expressed delight in the Club’s performance, urged them to sustain the growth, while charging the incoming leaders to do more than the current President has done.

“I am impressed with their performance in membership, giving and service project. Above all they’ve been able to unite themselves the more, you can see all the past presidents of the club were present at this retreat and that’s something most clubs don’t have. I give them a pass mark for this feat.”

The retreat also witnessed Club Assembly, games segment and merry making.