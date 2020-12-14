BY CECILIA OGEZI |

Kuje Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has called on residents associations and other associations alike to partner with her in the mobilization of members for effective tenement rate collection.

This call was made by the council chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Sulieman Sabo at a stakeholders meeting on the collection of tenement in the area council recently.

Sabo stated that to cushion the effect of residents, about four township roads construction are ongoing and more on the way in collaborations with the FCT representative at the National Assembly.

Sabo said, for the administration to achieve the goal of providing social amenities and services, taxes such as the tenement rate, need to be explored to augment the meager allocation from the centre.

He stated that the council is quite aware that the times are difficult coupled with the fact that the country’s economy is in recession and the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sabo promised the associations that as part of incentive to the associations, the council is willing to partner with them for 10 percent and 5 percent respectively as motivation to carry out beneficial projects to members.

Director administration, Kuje Area Council, Dan Ayuba said the tenement rate bills are being distributed and payment mode will be through the bank and tellers forwarded to the council for issuance of receipt.

He advised residents not to pay cash to anybody even if they are revenue officers or technical partners.

In another development, the Area Council also opened tender documents for public private partnership with interested companies for the construction of forest markets.