The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DLCM), Pastor William Kumuyi, is set to hold a 5-day ‘Divine Solution Global Crusade’ in Abuja from September 24-28, 2021.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Overseer, Deeper Life Bible Church, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Pastor Elijah Adebiyi, where he explained that the crusade is on a global event following the plan, preparation and platforms the Church intends to reach out to people who are in need of “Divine Solution to their spiritual, physical, and material needs by God Himself.”

According to the statement, the 5-day ‘Divine Solution Global Crusade’ will be the fourth time Pastor Kumuyi would be holding such mega crusade in the nation’s capital as being led by the Holy Spirit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement reads in part, “The Deeper Life Bible Church is holding another mega Global Crusade in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, with theme, ‘Divine Solution Global Crusade’ which will be a 5-day Crusade and it will start from September 24-28, 2021, and the venue is at Papal Ground Kubwa, Abuja.

“This ‘Divine Solution Global Crusade’ is divinely led by God himself by laying it in the heart of our Father in the Lord, Pastor (Dr) William Kumuyi, who will minister live at the Crusade for the five days.

“We are using this medium to call on Abuja residents to attend the ‘Divine Solution Global Crusade’ because there is solution for all kind of problems that anybody will come with to the venue of the crusade.

“God has guaranteed salvation, healing, deliverance, joy, peace, and other expectations you have. Indeed, there will be divine solution.”

The statement also made it known that the church has made provision for those in other states in Nigeria, countries and continents of the world to hook-up with the crusade via social media handles including Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, including Zoom.

It added that a guest gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey, will minister alongside the General Superintendent, Pastor Kumuyi, for the five days of the event.

The statement also assured free transportation of participants to the venue for the five days, including security and traffic control.

“The church has made arrangement for long buses to convey participants free of charge from all over the FCT to and from the venue of the crusade for the five days of the Crusade from designated bus stops, and all would be well secured by security personnel.

“We have also collaborated with relevant security agencies to provide security for all participants including vehicular control.

“We assure you that the programme will proffer solution to he myriads of challenges in the lives of Nigerians and those across the world that would hookup during these five days of the programme,” the statement added.