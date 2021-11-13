It is reported that by 2022, video consumption will make up more than 82 per cent of all consumer internet traffic, 15 times higher than the figure from 2017. To this end, SBI Media Workshop, a training programme launched last year by Lagos-based media agency, SBI Media, has enlisted Kunle Afolayan and other top industry players as facilitators at its second edition themed “Tap into the Video Evolution.”

For the media and creative industry, the switch to video is already disrupting trends. Current research shows that 64 per cent of consumers say they have purchased a product after watching social videos created by brands. 54 per centof people have said they want to see more video content from marketers, and up to 80 per cent of users can recall a video ad they viewed in the past 30 days.

Ultimately, experts say video has become the number one content format of choice among marketers.

“Anticipating the future of our industry is a key trait of successful media entrepreneurs,” said Rotimi Bankole, CEO of SBI Media and founder of SBI Media Workshop. In planning the programme this year, Bankole said he and his team drew their inspiration from the current trend in video and chose to train participants in some of the skills that are likely to become most sought-after.

“We have enlisted the support of accomplished industry professionals to teach participants the nuances of navigating the next wave of content demands and the media industry in general,” said Bankole.

ADVERTISEMENT

To this end, he said, Mr Afolayan, an accomplished actor and movie director, will be joined by other leading industry professionals such as award-winning music video director, Buari Olalekan Oluwasegun, who is more widely known by his stage name Unlimited L.A.

Others are web video director and viral video maker, Edem Victor; and media entrepreneur and general manager of Boomplay Music, Dele Kadiri.

Bankole added that this one-day, free-to-attend workshop is intended to take participants through an intense hands-on, creativity-driven entry into content development skewed towards web formats.

Throughout the programme, participants will learn new modalities of expression and broaden their artistic range, strengthen their skills and techniques, as well as learn the dynamics of collaboration, especially with already established creators.

“Working closely with participants, these facilitators will teach and share deep industry insights, while SBI Media Workshop will provide access to top, standard industry gear for up to 10 participants to kickstart their video content creation journey,” Bankole also noted.