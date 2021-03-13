By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) has introduced harmonised bill that would aid collection of all revenue due for payment from taxpayers and would prevent them from involving in double taxation across the state.

The executive chairman of KW-IRS, Mrs Shade Omoniyi, explained that the bill is one of the automation strategies of the service to improve on its collection activities, bring all eligible entities or businesses into the tax net and enhance collections in the state.

She pointed out that KW-IRS has not reviewed revenue fee or introduced new taxes to tax payers since the current administration took over adding, “All revenue lines currently being collected have been in existence.”

She said that KW-IRS has, however, introduced an approach to ensuring required and legitimate tax due are paid by taxpayers and collected appropriately into the coffers of the state.

“We have advised MDAs to allow taxpayers with arrears, access government benefits when they pay their dues for the current year, while they come up with plans for the payment of their outstanding liabilities.

“This revenue drive in the state, with the introduction of the harmonised bill, will improve the tax compliance in the state and bring about an enhanced revenue generation, which is a veritable support for the federal allocation in ensuring the government meets its responsibilities and the desires of Kwarans.

“The harmonised bill is to compute, consolidate and communicate all payable tax revenue and non-tax revenue as applicable to each eligible taxpayer in the state, within any assessment year.”