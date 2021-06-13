President of the Kwara Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (KWACCIMA), Mr Ayodimeji Fatai, has urged the state government to hasten the process of ease of doing business which it initiated.

Advertisements





He said this becomes necessary to attract more investments to the state and as well keep the existing ones afloat.

Fatai, who was recently elected as the 10th president of KWACCIMA, spoke with LEADERSHIP in Ilorin, the state capital.

While hailing the state government’s efforts at promoting entrepreneurship and for taking the initiative of scaling up the state on the ladder of ease of doing business, Fatai urged it to carry along key stakeholders in the planning and execution of policies involving the business community.

“As the voice of the business in the state, we are ready and prepared to partner the state government in all areas that impact on business in the state,” KWACCIMA president assured.

He also announced his determination to ensure that businesses thrive in the state during his tenure of office, adding that all members of the association would be carried along in achieving KWACCIMA’s lofty objectives.

Other officers elected alongside Fatai include Barr. Oluronke Adeyemi (1st Deputy President) Mr. Olugbenga Odetola (Vice President, Commerce), Alhaja Asiat Saka (Treasurer), Barr. Abiodun Dada (Legal Adviser) and Mrs Medinat Oladotun (Public Relations Officer), among others.