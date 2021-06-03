Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Muazu Muhammad Kwairanga as the new emir of Funakaye.

His appointment was contained in a letter signed by the commissioner for local governments and chieftaincy affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo.

According to the commissioner, the appointment is in the exercise of the powers vested in the governor under the appointment and deposition of emirs and chiefs law and based on recommendations of the kingmakers of the emirate as well as due consultations.

While presenting the appointment letter to the new monarch at the Emir’s Palace in Bajoga, Funakaye local government area, Alhaji Dasuki Jalo charged the royal father to embrace all and sundry in the area.

“Aside from the three recommended nominees, many other eligible candidates from the royal family contested for the revered position but Allah has chosen Muazu Muhammad Kwairanga as the next emir of this blessed Emirate as such I am appealing to all other contenders and the entire Funakaye community to support and rally round the new monarch”.

He assured that Governor Inuwa Yahaya led administration will continue to accord special recognition and respect to the traditional institution in view of its role in the maintenance of peace and social cohesion.

While wishing the new emir a peaceful reign, the commissioner said the coronation and presentation of staff of office to the new emir would be held at a later date.

The newly appointed monarch is a younger brother to the late Emir Muhammad Kwairanga Abubakar. Until his emergence as the new emir, he was the Dan Maje of Funakaye.

ADVERTISEMENT

The brief ceremony was attended by chairman of Funakaye local government area, Alhaji Ibrahim A. Cheldu, members of the state House of Assembly from the area, kingmakers of Funakaye emirate, family members and well-wishers.