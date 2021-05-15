ADVERTISEMENT

Kwale Township Stadium and seven other stadia from across the country will host the 2021 Nationwide League One (NLO), division three league games, beginning from May 24 – 30.

This was disclosed by Mohammed Alkali, chairman of NLO, as he revealed that the league body has done everything to ensure smooth sailing football season at the lowest cadre of the cradle of Nigeria football league.

“We are glad to let the football stakeholders administering the affairs of football at the NLO division three clubs know that all is set for the league season at the division three,” Alkali told the media on Friday.

“We expects the clubs to adhere strictly to the rules and regulations guiding the administration of games across the various league centres in the federation.

“And above all, we want to appeal to the clubs to ensure peace and tranquility at all the league venues throughout the duration of the season in division three.

“We hope that football fans will have lots to cheer as they troop in to these eight football league venues approved for the division three league season in Nigeria,” he said.