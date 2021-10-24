A former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, on Friday commissioned a juma’at mosque in Rikadawa town of Madobi local government area of the state.

He also laid the foundation stone for the building of an Islamiyya school close to the mosque.

The mosque, which was built by Kwankwaso through his foundation, the Kwankwasiyya Foundation, was dedicated to his father, the late Majidadi of Kano State and district head of Madibi, Alhaji Musa Saleh Kwankwaso.

The mosque has a mechanized borehole which would serve Rikadawa community.

Addressing a crowd after commissioning the mosque where he performed the maiden juma’at prayer, Kwankwaso thanked his supporters for their unflinching loyalty to him and the Kwankwasiyya movement.

According to him, as a leader, he would continue to bring development projects to Madobi through his foundation aimed at uplifting the socio-economic life of the people.

The village was agog with many Kwankwasiyya stalwarts as red caps dominated the area.