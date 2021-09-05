A former Kano State governor, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, has accused the Kano State government under Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of refusing to pay his pension since he assumed duty as governor of the state.

Senator Kwankwaso, also a former minister of defence, maintained that although he was quite aware of the deliberate trampling on of his rights by the present administration in the state, it’s the requirement of the law that such funds must be paid to any person who served the state as governor or deputy governor.

He stated during an interview with newsmen in Kano: “I am the only former Kano State governor that the state government is yet to settle.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He attributed it to political differences and his role in the opposition.

Kwankwaso said the Kano government submitted nine names to the EFCC for investigations this year, including his name, and the action was aimed at tarnishing his image.

He said he was always ready to comply with the anti-graft agency’s invitations.

“I have been in politics for 30 years but there had never been a time I was accused of misappropriation or stealing from public coffers,” he said.

Kwankwaso lamented on the current security situation in the country, saying, “I am surprised at the manner the government of the day is handling the security challenges and the outcomes.”

He said some communities in Katsina State that share borders with Niger Republic were pleading with the Nigerian Army to rescue them in different interviews conducted with the international media.