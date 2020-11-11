BY BODE GBADEBO

A former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso, has called on Nigerians to build on the things that unite rather than divide the nation in spite of diverse cultures and religions.

Kwankwaso spoke in Ihitteafor-Ukwu, Imo State, during the funeral mass of late Augustus Onuoha, father of the coordinator of Imo state chapter of Kwankwasiyya Movement, Collins Onuoha.

“The amazing and rich diversity of Nigeria in terms of culture, language, religion and ethnicity is simply unique, and a vital strength that should make every Nigerian proud,” Kwankwaso said.

He said although Nigeria still faced a number of challenges, the important achievements recorded in the last 60 years should not be taken for granted.

He added that the uninterrupted democratic rule for more than 20 years is worth celebrating too, he but must be nourished as the country starts the journey of the next 60 years and beyond.

Kwankwaso said he remained an ally of the South East, just as he reiterated his commitment to continue to partner Ndigbo to champion genuine causes that will better the lot of the people of the region because, according to him, “The East matters”.