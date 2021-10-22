Former Kano State governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has commissioned a multi-million naira Sanatorium at Jidau in Dawakin Kudu local government area to provide medical support for psychiatric patients and other drug abuse victims.

Kwankwaso, at the event to mark his 65th birthday, said the establishment of the Rehabilitation and Guidance Centre is to reduce the challenges faced by parents whose children lost their senses as a result of drug addiction.

He said the Amana Sanatorium would operate two types of services, which include; the outpatient and inpatient rehabilitation, with various levels of intensity based on the period of therapy.

Going memory lane, Kwankwaso said similar projects were also executed during his 63th and 64th birthday anniversaries.

“Two years ago and in a day like this in commemoration of my 63 birthday I was able to boost women lives especially as it affects maternal health and basic healthcare delivery which led to the establishment of a school of nursing named after my mother Nafisat College of Nursing, Science and Midwife in my home town of Kwankwanso,” he said.

Kwankwaso said his desire to improve the healthcare delivery system in the state gave rise to the construction of 60 beddings medical care edifice named Amana Hospital in Kano.

“We are at present planning to engage development partners on how best the hospital will sustain its operations in order to reduce the health burden on poor family households in the state,” he said.

Kwankwaso said the Kwankwasiyya Foundation had equally put smiles on the faces of some parents when it sponsored 370 students with first class degrees for their postgraduate studies abroad.

“I am happy to report that the same students have completed their Masters degree with flying colours some were employed and others are still in the labour market. And the foundation had welcome them back home with a three day job fair that accorded corporate organisations and captains of industries the opportunity to engage them through the trained Kwankwasiyya scholarship that include even those we trained while in government,” he said.

Kwankwaso said the exercise has put them to different career options and 150 are gainfully employed while the foundation is still following up on other available opportunities for the remaining numbers to have jobs.

He said the Kwankwasiyya Foundation equally built a primary school for children of nomadic Fulani in a village in Rano local government area of the state.

The school is also used as an Islamic and Adult Education Centre apart from a mosque and the provision of potable water supply for the villagers.