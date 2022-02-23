The governing All Progressives Congress (APPC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could have had everything in line for them for the next electioneering season but having former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and other prominent Nigerians forming a Third Force known as The National Movement (TNM), yesterday may have thrown a spanner in the political works ahead of the 2023 general election.

They said with the new political movement which was formed to save democracy and rescue the nation, they are set to battle for the soul of Nigeria from the hands of the two major political parties in the country.

Other members of the movement convened by Kwankwaso are elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai; Air Vice Marshall Ifeanaju; Buba Galadima; former minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung; Sen Prince Nweze Onu; Folasade Aliyu; Prof Rufai Ahmed Alkali; Sen Grace Ben; Sen Umale Shittu; Ibrahim Ringim; Alhaji Arre Gwaska; Chief Paul Okala; Rufai Hanga; Idris Wada; Sen Abdulrahman Abubakar among several others.

Speaking during the unveiling of the movement yesterday, Kwankwaso, said it is a collective desire to rescue the country.

The former minister of Defense stated, “We all left our comfort zones to grace the occasion. It is a special day in the life of our nation; a special day to redeem the nation.

“For too long, Nigerians have been waiting for this day. For too long, friends of Nigerians abroad have been waiting for this day and the time is today and now. Today, 22-02-2022, all Nigerians cut across all social, religious and regions have gathered. It is our collective resolve to rescue our nation from this difficult situation.”

Kwankwaso noted that his friends met during the COVID-19 lockdown and resolved that a step must be taken to rescue Nigeria, adding that the idea is to fight poverty and ensure the wellbeing and happiness of Nigerians.

He said, “We resolved that there must be a Nigeria first before politics. While some of us will want to contest, we must work together to rescue the country. The national movement has members in every local government area and outside the country. As a former minister of defence, I believe in the capacity of the Nigerian Armed Forces to fight this insecurity.

“We shall fight against rural and urban poverty and promote prosperity of all, and not prosperity for only a few. We shall ensure that quality social services such as education and healthcare services are made available and accessible to all Nigerians irrespective of the social and cultural backgrounds; and we shall promote and ensure the wellbeing and happiness of all Nigerians.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, all the above lofty ideals cannot be achieved in an atmosphere of rancour, of the unprecedented collective dislocation and upheavals, of unimaginable banditry and kidnapping, of ever-present pillaging and rampage posed by Boko Haram and other terrorist groups, and indeed other equally dangerous tendencies represented by lPOB, the continued pollution of the environment in the Niger Delta, and indeed multiple separatist agitations all over the land.

“We know the origins of all these existential threats to our existence as a nation, much more to our collective development as one indivisible sovereign nation. All these are thrown up on us substantively due to lack of leadership capacity to handle them. We therefore are more than just determined to confront these threats to our corporate existence. We are ready with concrete and incontrovertible measures to pull our nation out of the doldrums.

“We cannot claim that all these challenges can be solved by brute military force. However, as a former Minister of Defense, I believe in the capacity of our security forces to confront and solve the current insurgencies bedevilling our country. We will equip and empower the military and all arms of our security agencies and provide them with effective and unquestioned capacity to reclaim our country from the stranglehold of insurgents, kidnappers, terrorists and all forms of criminal elements.

“The farmers and herders conflict also continues to represent a serious threat to law and order and to the continued co-existence of hitherto brotherly people across the country. TNM will protect all farming communities across the country from the encroachment of herders. Similarly we will preserve the interests of herding communities by providing them with the wherewithal to practice their age-old profession in the most modern ways without having to encroach on farmlands.

“We in the TNM are also acutely aware of the agitations of many sections of our beloved country for re-structuring and re-alignment and resource control. We believe that the voice of the people is sacred; the voice of all our people, together, is the voice of God. Therefore, restructuring the corporate units of our great country is possible and doable.

“As avowed democrats we are ready and prepared to act in concert with the wishes and desires comprehensively of all our people. We will embark of massive, comprehensive, and unprecedented reform of our national life in order to improve the living conditions of all our people”.

The former Kano governor said the TNM believes that there is much to be desired in the current regime of statutory allocation of resources of the federation.

“Our reform proposals will be designed to address the current abuse and disaffection concerning statutory allocation to the satisfaction of all tiers of government. Indeed, most of the problems associated with revenue allocation are intimately related to the pervasive and endemic corruption in our national life.

“Corruption has eaten deep in our body politic such that TNM will propose what will amount to a” Marshall Plan” to address the cankerworm. No aspect of our national development will progress without finding a final solution to the issue of corruption, nepotism, and lack of national spread in the allocation of resources and representation at all levels of government.

“Education and human capital development is the backbone of modern development. We in the TNM will place the highest premium on open, accessible, equitable, and qualitative human capital development, based on equal opportunities for all Nigerians, to provide Nigeria and Nigerians with the required trained manpower base to power our economy in the modern era.

“The principles of federal character will be observed and fully respected in all our policies and programs. No Nigerian child will be left behind in education and training on account of social, economic, ethnic, or parental background. For too long, nepotism and crass nepotistic insensitivities and elite selfishness have robbed Nigeria of the talents, capacities and opportunities of its citizens. TNM will resolutely take all necessary measures to ensure that hard work and talent are fully recognized and rewarded. We will work with those who know, not just who we know,” he said.

The provision of critical infrastructure, Kwankwanso said, remains the main engine for generating employment and national economic development.

“Our road system, rail network, aviation, power generation and distribution, energy, oil and gas refining and distribution, port system, our long-standing investment in Ajaokuta Steel Mill, and our Aluminum Smelter Company in lkot Akbasi are going to be squarely within the purview of our critical concern and urgent attention.

“We will develop them, complete them and deploy them for the benefit of our economy, our nation and for the service of our people. We will do so without unbridled gulping of humongous loans. We are indeed very concerned with the overdrawn foreign loans coupled with their lack of judicious utilization. We will resort to extremely prudent and judicious utilization of all resources at our disposal. We will put in concrete measures to resolve the existing loan burden,” he stated.

Urging Nigerians to identify with the movement, Kwankwaso said, “I wish to call on each and every one of us to stand up, come forward, and be counted for our country at this point in time, starting from today 22022022. The National Movement is convinced that the future progress and advancement of this country will be anchored on the active involvement and participation of the youth and women in the journey ahead.

“For too long, women and youth in this country have been taken for granted and treated merely as accessories to the process to be used, misused, abused and dumped. This will no longer be the case. The youth and women of this great country deserve the best and we in the National Movement will endeavour to treat and work with them as partners and core groups to drive the process of liberating Nigeria.

“I will also wish to call on all other critical social groups in the country especially the labour movement, professional associations, the media, the clergy and the Ulama, the artisans and rural farmers to step forward to be counted. Again, for too long, these great men and women who contribute greatly to producing the wealth of the nation are pushed to the fringe of the society merely serving as facilitators and onlookers in nation building and governance process.

“The media in particular has paid its dues and has consistently been fighting on the side of the people, often at a very huge risks to their lives and profession. This is the time for the media to redouble its efforts to serve as a vanguard for the great tasks that lie ahead, that of rebuilding the nation.”

Speaking for the North East, former publicity secretary of the PDP, Rufai Ahmed Alkali, said the North East are proud of Kwankwaso.

Noting that the North East had been in deep crisis and the people in the zone are displaced, Alkali said, “We have endorsed a national movement under the leadership of Kwankwaso. Don’t look back. We will follow Kwankwaso to lead the road for us in the North East”.

Also speaking for the South West, Mike Okogbohin, said Kwankwaso is bringing hope at a time Nigerians can no longer sleep.

“He brought hope at a time hope is lost. The movement is to save Nigeria and rescue democracy,” he noted.

Speaking for the North Central, Prof Oba Abdulraheem, said the movement is the birth of a baby midwife by a man – Kwankwanso.

“We are all here, witnessing a new Nigeria. Nigeria is driving slowly, we need someone, we need a group to rescue the country from people who don’t have mission neither vision,” he said.

Madam Chinyere Okafor who spoke for the South East said they stand by Kwankwanso.

“The South East will stand by Kwankwanso. It is not easy for someone to stand up for the rescue of the country, but women in the country should join the TNM,” she stated.