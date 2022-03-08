The National Movement (TNM) convened by former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has adopted the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and fixed their national convention on 30 March, 2023.

Speaking after a meeting that started at Kwankwaso’s residence in Maitama around 2pm and ended in Gwarimpa in the night with all state coordinators and the national leaders in attendance, the NNPP interim national chairman, AVM John Ifeimeje (rtd) said they adopted the party because of the similarities they share.

“Members of the TNM have adopted and agreed to join the NNPP because of the overwhelming similarity between the party and TNM in terms of their aims and objectives, their mission and vision, their core values and core beliefs as well the shared patriotic tendencies of the leaders and members of both the NNPP and the TNM.

“It is appropriate at this point to inform Nigerians that the fusion of the two leading Nigerian patriotic fronts: the NNPP and the TNM has already been consummated. The Party has already appointed Caretaker Committees at state and National levels with the mandate of, among other things, conducting congresses and convention for the purpose of electing substantive executives.”

The chairman who also announced the formation of national caretaker committee to include, Dr Boniface Aniebonam at Board of Trustees (BOT) chairman; AVM John Chris Ifeimeje, national chairman; Sen Suleiman Hunkuyi, deputy chairman, Oladipo Olayoku, national secretary; Dr Ajuji Ahmed, deputy national secretary; Major Gilbert Agbo, national publicity secretary; and Prof Rufai Ahmed Alkali as national organising secretary.

The party also fixed its ward congresses for March 15, 2022; local government congresses, March 19, 2022; state congresses, March 21, 2022; zonal congresses, March 28, 2022 while the national convention is fixed for March 30, 2022.

“While being optimistic that Nigerians will continue to join our great party en mass as it is the most viable and patriotic alternative ready and competent enough to rescue our country from the present quagmire, we continue to call on all Nigerians to answer the patriotic call–to-service by coming out in droves to register with the NNPP,” Ifeimeje added.

