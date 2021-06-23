Tragedy struck in Biogberu village via Gwanara in Baruten local government area of Kwara State as family of 10 died after consuming a local herbal mixture.

Advertisements





The sad incident reportedly happened on June 18, 2021.

It was gathered that two villagers, Okosi Musa and Worugura Julin offered a woman, Pennia Bonnie of Fulani camp in Biogberu, the local herbal mixture to cure a foot infection.

The duo were said to have instructed the woman to also ensure that all her family members drink from the mixture to prevent the spread of the disease amongst them.

But after taking the local herbal mixture, all the 10 family members died in quick succession.

The spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP, said the matter was reported to the police by one Ibrahim Bonnie on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Advertisements

Okasanmi said that the Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Bagega, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident.

He added that the two suspects were already helping the police in their investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okasanmi said Bagega advised sick members of the public “to seek medical solution only in recognised medical homes spread across the length and breadth of the state to avoid ugly incidents of this nature.”