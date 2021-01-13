By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

The Kwara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq are currently on war path over the purported removal of Hon Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, as the state chairman by the National Caretaker Committee

A group led by Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo told journalists on Wednesday at the national secretariat of the APC in Abuja that the removal will not stand even as they called for an immediate reversal of the decision for peace to reign.

Oyedepo appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to to save the party from the imminent destruction even as they called for well-meaning partymen to intervene for peace sake

However, another chieftain of the party loyal to the governor, Barr. Kunle Sulaiman, when contacted, dismissed the allegation, stressing that majority of the party members in the state were comfortable with the decision to replace the state chairman.

Oyedepo said: “We have resolved to reject the verdict of the National Caretaker Committee on the purported removal of Hon Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa. It is worth nothing more than the value of the paper on which the letter given to Hon Sanmari Abdulahi is written.

“It certainly shall not work in Kwara State no matter who is behind it. Though when we told the Secretary that the decision could sink the party in the state, he said they really do not care. And he repeated during the conversation more than five times that he was acting under the instructions of the Chairman HE, Mai Mala Buni. We shall prove to those that aborted the peoples’ revolution foisting on our party the present situation since 2018 that Kwara is not an appendage of any outside power conspiracy.

“They continue to compromise our noble cause with these unacceptable decisions and we shall henceforth prove to those that are not popular at home but rather rely on political manipulations from outside that, the game is up.

“We appeal to the leaders of integrity and goodwill in the Party to save this Party from this deliberate journey to political perdition. We appeal to our teeming supportersfor calm and that they should remain steadfast, resolute and continue to support this historical cause once again. We should know that it is not over, until it is finally over.”