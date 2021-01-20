Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon Yakubu Danladi Salihu and 21 other lawmakers have expressed their support for the removal of Hon. Bashiru Omolaja Bolarinwa as the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also, seven out of the nine members of the National Assembly from the state have hailed the decision of the National Caretaker Committee of the party to remove Bolarinwa from office.

The APC stalwarts in separate letters addressed to the national chairman of the caretaker committee of the APC and Yobe State governor, Alhaji Mai Malla Buni said Bolarinwa’s sack would restore sanity to the party in the state.

The speaker and 21 other members in a letter addressed to Alhaji Buni and jointly signed by them stated that, the appointment of the state deputy chairman of the party, Alhaji Samari Abdullahi as the acting chairman of the caretaker committee of the party was a step in the right direction.

“As an arm of government and particularly, a ruling government, we the members of Kwara State House of Assembly wish to sincerely commend the better late than never efforts of the leadership of our great party-APC at the national level.

“The bold step taken at suspending the ex- chairman over a plethora of misdeeds that had been allowed to linger on for a long period unchecked will hopefully put an end to the embarrassment that we went through painfully”, the lawmakers said in their letter.

Abdullahi as the acting chairman of the party in the state.

The national lawmakers that signed the letter are Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, Senator Lola Ashiru, Senator Umar Sadik, Hon. AbdulRaheem Olatunji Olawuyi, Hon. Tijani Kolawole Ismail