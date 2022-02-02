In a deliberate effort to swing the pendulum of victory to the party during the 2023 general elections, the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, in December, last year hastened to zone its gubernatorial ticket to Kwara North district. The move of the opposition party’s leadership was strategic and appealing.

Expectedly, the Kwara North elements in the state welcomed the news of the zoning arrangement with lots of excitement and praised one of the national leaders of PDP, Dr Saraki to high heaven.

While promising to reciprocate the kind gesture of the party’s leaders, 10 gubernatorial aspirants of the northern extraction during a thank you visit to the party’s secretariat in Ilorin, pledged to cooperate and support anyone that eventually emerges as the party’s governorship candidate.

They expressed their readiness to ensure that power returns to the northern zone of the state after some 23 years’ wait.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesman of the party in the state, Tunde Ashaolu, had in a statement explained the rationale for zoning the PDP’s gubernatorial seat to Kwara north

“It is no longer news that our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Kwara state has zoned the choice of the gubernatorial candidate from the Kwara north senatorial district, ahead of the next general elections come 2023. This development as expected have elicited many positive reactions from many members of the public.

“Well, it is important to state that the choice of the party was made in good faith and recourse to justice, fairness and equity, the very fundamentals of our party,” Ashaolu stated.

Also, the Kwara North Stakeholders Consultative Forum (KNSCF) issued a statement appreciating Saraki, the Kwara Central and Kwara South leaders of the PDP for conceding the governorship ticket to Kwara North.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of the group, Comrade Abdullahi Lade, who signed the statement added that : “The development is a confirmation that our unity as a people is non negotiable and our brothers from Kwara central and south are truly men of honour.

“It was with joy and happiness that we received the news of agreement between Kwara central and Kwara south that Kwara north should be considered to produce the next governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) on the tenet of justice, equity and fairness. No doubt, our brothers from the other two senatorial districts have proven to be men of their words, of honour and integrity.”

“We are assuring our party leadership, stakeholders and the entire Kwarans that we are going to give you a Kwara State governor that will be for the entire Kwarans, a governor that will proffer solutions to economic, security, and social problems of the state.”

However, the euphoria that greeted the zoning arrangement of the PDP was cut short on Monday, January, 31, 2022.

In what seemed a counter move by Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq-led All Progressives Congress (APC), the state government did not only release promotion letters of 2017 and 2018 which the previous PDP administration failed to implement, but also paid the financial benefits accrued from the promotion exercise to all category of workers in the state’s basic education sector.

Not only this, the state government also approved the full implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage to all workers in the state. The financial benefits accrued from the minimum wage consequential adjustments for officers on GL 7 and GL 17 were also reflected in the beneficiaries January, 2022 salaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision of the APC- led government on the twin- issue of full implementation of the minimum wage and promotion of the basic education teachers and non teaching staff is the magic wand that the governor needs to secure the total support of the civil servants in the state for the APC’s quest to win the 2023 general elections in the state.

Political analysts opined that the gain of PDP’s zoning arrangement is limited to a section of the people of Kwara North, but the gains of the full implementation of the minimum wage and SUBEB staff promotion cover all the civil servants in the state and their family members.

They also pointed out that the payment of the financial benefits of the two schemes to the beneficiaries means that there will be more money in circulation and bolster the purchasing power of the workers and their families while it’s effects will consequently trickle down to the populace.

“This is what the PDP supporters have been praying against, knowing full well that such a decision will further dim the chances of their party and brighten the chances of APC in winning the 2023 general elections,” an analyst enthused.

Acknowledging the gesture of the government on the full implementation of the minimum wage, the secretary of the Joint Negotiating Council(JNC),Comrade Tunde Joseph said in a statement that the development is commendable and that the governor deserves a pat on the back.

“The Kwara State organised labour under the auspices of TUC, NLC and the JNC wishes to use this medium to thank the Kwara State government, under the leadership of His Excellency, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, our amiable, ebullient and dedicated governor, for this noble achievement in this period of our economic and financial exigencies affecting all section of human endeavors.

“On this note comrades, it is imperative to appreciate the Kwara State workers for your perseverance, loyalty, support and prayers through these years, we say thank you. “To all the government representatives that had one way or the other participated at the negotiation processes, the labour leaders and the elders forum, we appreciate you all,” he added.

In one of the viral videos where workers celebrated the new lease of life given to them by Governor AbdulRazaq,the principal of Okelele Senior Secondary School, Ilorin, Mr Albarika Akanbi said the gesture of the governor was a first in the state and should be commended by all.

He also commended the governor for the various school renewal projects under his administration, saying it was unprecedented.

A total of 11,558 teachers and non teaching staff of the basic education sector benefited from the promotion exercise.

LEADERSHIP’s findings showed that the promotion exercise which is in arrears covers 2017 and 2018.

In a similar vein, a total of 21,080 basic education staff also benefitted from the minimum wage consequential adjustments approved by the governor.

Speaking on the development, the state commissioner for Communications, Hon. Olabode Towoju hailed the approval of the issuance of pending promotion letters to deserving teaching and non-teaching staff of SUBEB by Governor AbdulRazaq.

Towoju applauded AbdulRazaq for his unprecedented achievements and interest in all sectors of the state, particularly the education sector.

He pointed out that the governor’s interest in the education sector is evident in the payment of the UBEC counterpart funds, a feat which has made the state to continue enjoying the benefits of UBEC funds.

The commissioner also praised the governor for signing into law the consequential adjustments of the new minimum wage for levels 7-17 civil servants in the state.