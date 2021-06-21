Following the influx of new members into its fold, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State has appealed to the national headquarters of the party to extend the duration of the ongoing membership registration exercise by one week.

Advertisements





This, the party said will allow it to accommodate thousands of new entrants into the party in the state.

The state chairman of APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari made the call in Ilorin, the state capital yesterday.

Samari said the appeal for extension of the exercise is in line with the request of the new entrants into the party, especially those from the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Labour Party and the deregistered Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) .

“You would recall that thousands of people from the opposition PDP, Labour Party, ACPN and others have recently joined our party in the state. We appeal that the registration exercise be extended by at least one week for them to be formally registered as party members. This will also enable those who could not register or revalidate their membership status before for whatever reasons to do so.

“Our party, the APC, is gaining new entrants every day. This is because of the people-focused programmes of the government and the fact that the governor has been a friend of the masses who reaches out to everyone in the larger interest of the state. We therefore urge the national secretariat of our party to extend the registration and of course revalidation exercise by one week,” Samari stated.

Advertisements