All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday suspended eleven members of the party in Kwara State over alleged anti-party activities.

The suspension letter was signed by the national secretary, Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Senator James Akpanudoedehe, and addressed to Kwara State chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Samari Abubakar.

Those affected members who are loyalists of the minister of information and culture Lai Mohammed are Joseph Tsado, Bamidele Ogunbayo, Issa Fulani, Imam Abdulkadir, Morufu Olaniyi Yusuf, Salaudeen Lukman, Kerebu Fatai, Bola Ajani, Nurudeen Fasasi, Salman Shehu Babatunde and Abdullateef Ahmed Kolawole.

Kwara APC chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari confirmed the suspension of the erring members.

Samari said:” The suspension of the 11 members was true. Although we received the letter from the National Secretariat, we have not implemented it because we are working out reconciliation within the party.”

It was gathered that the 11 suspended party members were those that dragged the party to court over the removal of Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa, the erstwhile state party chairman from office.

It was gathered that the APC national secretariat’s approval followed a notice of disciplinary action letter signed by Samari and the state secretary of the party, Alhaji Mustapha Salman.

The APC National Caretaker Committee said in a letter that it has approved the recommendations of the disciplinary committee and approved the suspension of the 11 members.