As part of efforts to ensure food security and achievement of the federal government’s plan to establish farm estates in 109 senatorial zone across the country, the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has commenced the development of a new integrated farm estate on a 100 hectares of land in Kwara State, targeting over 2,000 farmers.

The hectares of land, located in Agbeyangi community in the state, was donated by the community for the farm project.

The executive secretary of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, while addressing residents of the community, said the project would be one of the biggest cultivation of yam, cassava and maize farming, adding that a portion of the land would be for goat, rabbit and grasscutter rearing, processing, and packaging.

Ikonne also said that the farm estate would have an irrigation system that would provide farming all year round, saying the project would not take less than 2000 people, both men and women, into the farm from production to processing and packaging.

He noted that if a state does not show interest no matter how willing the community is to give the land, it will be difficult for FG to come in.

Responding on behalf of the community, Mr Mohammed Abdulkadir, said the 100 hectares of land was donated to NALDA by Agbeyangi and Eleyode community to wipe away poverty, unemployment, food insufficiency, disease and insecurity from the community and other communities in Kwara State.

He said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed to activate the implementation process of the project by NALDA.