Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved the implementation of promotion arrears for teachers and staff of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) for a period of four years.

The SUBEB chairman, Prof Shehu Adaramaja, made the disclosure at the commissioning of operational vehicles, motorcycles, electronic gadgets, and instructional materials for basic schools across the state.

Public basic school teachers in Kwara State were last promoted in 2017.

Kwara Inaugurates COVID-19 Surveillance Team

“Conduct of years 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 promotion examinations and oral interview has been expressly approved by His Excellency to hold between the 2nd and 5th August, 2021.

“Outstanding salary arrears of staff is also not left out as the process is at its peak. We say a big thank you to His Excellency for considering the plight of our staff and finding a solution to the agitation of our staff,” Adaramaja stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

AbdulRazaq, who was represented by deputy governor, Kayode Alabi, said the administration has unlocked the goldmine of opportunities to revitalise basic education in the state with the renewed relationship with the Universal Basic Education Commission after seven years of official blacklist of Kwara.

“Except for the 12-seater bus which has been donated to us by Unity Bank Plc, all these facilities are some of the gains of our renewed relationship with the Universal Basic Education Commission,” he stated.