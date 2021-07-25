Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved a one-week intensive capacity building and training programme for key staff of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) and validated primary health care centres in the state.

The training programme is being conducted by the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency and the State Health Insurance Agency.

A total of 185 persons including the newly recruited nurses/midwives, additional midwives recruited under the BHCPF, BHCPF desk officers, as well as health workers from validated PHCs will benefit from the programme.

“This capacity building will ensure that gaps identified in providing quality healthcare services to the grassroots are bridged, and confidence of the people in accessing care at our primary healthcare centres is restored,” the organisers said in a statement signed by the state commissioner for health, Dr Raji Rasaq.

“Under the BHCPF programme of the federal government with counterpart funds released by the Kwara State government, 21,000 people have been given health insurance cards to access free healthcare services for a full year and it is renewable, it is one of the ways our government is alleviating poverty.

“The State Primary Healthcare Development Agency is working tirelessly to ensure that quality equipment and drugs are made available so far to 158 validated primary healthcare facilities across the state. Furthermore, from the decentralised facility financing paid directly to the PHCs, minor repairs of facilities are currently ongoing at the validated PHCs,” the statement added.