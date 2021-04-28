BY ABDULLAHI OLESIN, Ilorin

Kwara State House of Assembly yesterday urged the state government to liaise with the heads of security agencies in the state to check the influx of destitute into Ilorin, the state capital.

The influx of destitute into the state, the House of Assembly opines constitutes security threat to the people of the state.

The decision of the legislators followed a matter of general public importance titled “Need to Evacuate Destitute and Street Beggars in Ilorin metropolis” moved by a member representing Irepodun constituency, Felix Awodiji on the floor of the House.

Awodiji, had enjoined the state government to ensure the relocation of street beggars and destitute from Ilorin to forestall security breaches in the state.

In their contributions, other lawmakers decried what they described as begging in disguise to perpetrate evil and stressed the need to curtail the situation in the interest of peace, security of lives and property.

Reading the resolutions of the House, the speaker, Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu urged heads of security agencies in the state to work together with the state government to guarantee security in the state

He advised residents of the state to always report suspicious movement to security agents for prompt action.