The Kwara State House of Assembly has called on the state government to relocate beggars and destitutes in various parts of Ilorin metropolis, as part of measures to guarantee security of lives and property.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that assembly made the call on Tuesday in its resolution after the adoption of a Matter of General Public Importance, entitled: “Need to Evacuate Destitutes and Street Beggars in Ilorin Metropolis”.

NAN also reports that the matter, which was moved by Mr Felix Awodiji (APC, Irepodun), enjoyed the support of all members at the plenary.

Awodiji, while leading the debate on the matter, described the presence of large number of beggars and destitutes in various parts of Ilorin as constituting security threats to the state.

The lawmaker called on the state government to ensure immediate relocation of the beggars and destitutes from the state capital to guard against insecurity in the state.

Awodiji, while expressing fears that the beggars and destitutes might be agents of evil, advised the state government not to take their presence in various parts of Ilorin metropolis with levity.

Some of the areas, where beggars and destitute are found in the state capital, according to Awodiji, are Oja-Oba, Maraba, Tanke, Sawmill, Geri-Alimi, Ipata and Post Office, among others.

He also called on security agencies in the state to strengthen their intelligence and put them on proper surveillance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other lawmakers, in their contributions, frowned at what they described as perpetrating evil under the guise of begging and stressed the need to curtail the situation, in the interest of the state.

The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Danladi, while reading the House resolution on the matter, urged heads of security agencies in the state to synergise with government to enhance security.

The lawmakers advised people of the state to always report strange movements in their domains to security agencies to ensure safety of lives and property. (NAN)