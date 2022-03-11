Kwara State House of Assembly yesterday passed the State Bureau of Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Bill, 2022.

The executive bill was passed after the lawmakers had considered and adopted the report of the House Committee on Commerce, Industry, Women Affairs and Social Development.

The report was presented by chairman of the committee, AbdulKareem Paku, representing Malete/Oloru state constituency.

The bill was read for the third time by Clerk of the Assembly, Hajia Haleemah Kperogi, before its passage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The speaker, Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, directed the clerk to prepare a clean copy of the bill for assent by the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

ADVERTISEMENT